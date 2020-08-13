You have JavaScript turned off! Javascript is required for the best experience on this site.

Thursday, August 13 2020
11:30 a.m. –12:45 p.m.

Online Chat Washington, D.C. 20036

View Map

Twitter
Follow @hamiltonproj and see the conversation using #CovidEconomy

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated racial economic inequality in the United States, leaving many Black Americans—who disproportionately experienced greater economic insecurity before the pandemic—more vulnerable today. The myriad challenges impairing the economic stability of Black households during the pandemic include: adverse labor market outcomes, disparities in educational attainment, greater housing insecurity, and increased levels of stress. Solving those challenges, both in the immediate term and in the longer term, will require bold policy solutions.

On Thursday, August 13, The Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution will host a webcast examining how COVID-19 has exacerbated racial economic inequality. The webcast will include introductory remarks followed by two panel discussions.

The panel discussions will feature: Maya Rockeymoore Cummings of the Center for Global Policy Solutions, Jevay Grooms of Howard University, Bradley Hardy of American University, Trevon Logan of The Ohio State University, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake the 49th Mayor of Baltimore, and Danyelle Solomon of the Center for American Progress.

The event will coincide with the publication of research examining these topics in a new Hamilton Project essay, authored by Bradley Hardy and Trevon Logan, and in an analysis of new survey findings by Jevay Grooms, Alberto Ortega of Indiana University, and Joaquin Alfredo-Angel Rubalcaba of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. 

For updates on the event, follow @HamiltonProj and join the conversation using #CovidEconomy to ask questions or by emailing info@hamiltonproject.org.

Agenda

11:30 a.m. Opening remarks

Robert E. Rubin
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary; Co-Chair Emeritus, Council on Foreign Relations

11:35 a.m. Roundtable discussion: New Research on How COVID-19 has Exacerbated Racial Economic Inequality

Jevay Grooms
Assistant Professor, Howard University

Bradley Hardy
Associate Professor, Department of Public Administration and Policy, American University

Trevon Logan
Hazel C. Youngberg Distinguished Professor of Economics, The Ohio State University

Moderator: Wendy Edelberg
Director, The Hamilton Project; Senior Fellow, The Brookings Institution

12:10 p.m. Roundtable Discussion: Exploring How Racial Economic Inequality has Affected Communities

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings
Founder and CEO, Center for Global Policy Solutions

Stephanie Rawlings-Blake
49th Mayor of Baltimore

Danyelle Solomon
Vice President, Race and Ethnicity Policy, Center for American Progress

Moderator: Kristen Broady
Policy Director, The Hamilton Project; Fellow, The Brookings Institution

12:45 p.m. Webcast adjourns

Location

Register

Contact

Media Inquiries

Kriston McIntosh
Phone: (202) 797-6157
kmcintosh@brookings.edu

Events Inquiries

Melanie Gilarsky
Phone: (202) 540-7780
mgilarsky@brookings.edu

All content © 2020 The Hamilton Project. Terms and Conditions.