The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated racial economic inequality in the United States, leaving many Black Americans—who disproportionately experienced greater economic insecurity before the pandemic—more vulnerable today. The myriad challenges impairing the economic stability of Black households during the pandemic include: adverse labor market outcomes, disparities in educational attainment, greater housing insecurity, and increased levels of stress. Solving those challenges, both in the immediate term and in the longer term, will require bold policy solutions.

On Thursday, August 13, The Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution will host a webcast examining how COVID-19 has exacerbated racial economic inequality. The webcast will include introductory remarks followed by two panel discussions.

The panel discussions will feature: Maya Rockeymoore Cummings of the Center for Global Policy Solutions, Jevay Grooms of Howard University, Bradley Hardy of American University, Trevon Logan of The Ohio State University, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake the 49th Mayor of Baltimore, and Danyelle Solomon of the Center for American Progress.

The event will coincide with the publication of research examining these topics in a new Hamilton Project essay, authored by Bradley Hardy and Trevon Logan, and in an analysis of new survey findings by Jevay Grooms, Alberto Ortega of Indiana University, and Joaquin Alfredo-Angel Rubalcaba of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

