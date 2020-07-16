The unprecedented economic downturn and protracted closures to stem the COVID-19 pandemic will have long-lasting consequences for the U.S. economy. As businesses and households adapt to working during the pandemic, these consequences will ultimately reshape the future of business and work. The pandemic also presents several complex policy challenges, including widespread business failures, which will leave some sectors with greater concentration and some firms with greater market power. It will also create persistent changes in the labor force, due to stark reductions in employment and labor force participation among already underrepresented demographics.

On Thursday, July 16, The Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution will host a webcast examining how COVID-19 is reshaping the future of business and work and the near- and long-term public policy challenges that will result. The webcast will feature a roundtable discussion with David Autor of MIT, Nancy Rose of MIT, and Betsey Stevenson of the University of Michigan, moderated by Hamilton Project Director Wendy Edelberg.

The event will coincide with the release of three new Hamilton Project essays—authored by David Autor and Elisabeth B. Reynolds of MIT; Nancy Rose; and Betsey Stevenson—and a new Hamilton Project framing paper.

