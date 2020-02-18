Lowering health care costs and making health care markets more competitive and efficient would enable improved access to health care in the United States. Achieving these goals would also reduce the financial hardships many families face when enduring poor health, improve the quality of life for more Americans, and reduce strains on government budgets. By lowering administrative costs and strengthening health-care competition—including regulating the excessive prices that often result from a lack of competition—policymakers can play an important role in strengthening the health-care sector and driving economic growth.

On March 10, The Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution will host a forum exploring ways to lower health care costs through competition, regulation, and reduced administrative expenses. The forum will begin with a fireside chat between American University President Sylvia M. Burwell and Sarah Kliff of The New York Times; it will also include a research presentation by David Cutler of Harvard University.

Two panel discussions will follow the fireside chat, with participants including: U.S. Federal Trade Commissioner Noah J. Phillips, District of Columbia Department of Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt, Amitabh Chandra of the Harvard Kennedy School, Elizabeth Fowler of The Commonwealth Fund, Julie Appleby of Kaiser Health News, Michael E. Chernew of Harvard University Medical School, Martin Gaynor of Carnegie Mellon University, Paul Ginsburg of the Brookings Institution, and Leemore S. Dafny of Harvard Business School.

The event will coincide with the release of three new Hamilton Project proposals examining policy options to reduce health care costs through price regulation, diminished administrative costs, and more competitive health-care markets.

