The United States needs additional revenue sources for investments that support broadly shared growth, for fiscal balance, and for a more equitable tax code. As policymakers address these challenges, important questions about taxes arise—who pays them, what effects do they have on the economy, and how much revenue can they raise? Therefore, it is necessary to examine how our nation’s tax code can most effectively provide for a strong government that promotes not only growth, but also widespread economic well-being and reduced inequality.

On January 28, The Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution will host a forum exploring efficient and equitable ways to raise revenue. The forum will begin with a panel discussion between former U.S. Treasury Secretaries Timothy F. Geithner of Warburg Pincus, Robert E. Rubin of the Council on Foreign Relations, and Lawrence H. Summers of Harvard University. The discussion will be moderated by former U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker of PSP Partners.

The event will also include roundtable discussions that will explore: options for taxing wealth; proposals for a national value added tax and a financial transactions tax; enhancing tax enforcement and broadening the tax base in a progressive way; and reforming both domestic and international corporate taxation. Roundtable panelists will include Kimberly Clausing of Reed College, Kate Davidson of The Wall Street Journal, Jason Furman of the Harvard Kennedy School, William Gale of the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, Greg Leiserson of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, Catherine Mann of Citi, Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post, Michael Strain of the American Enterprise Institute, and Antonio Weiss of the Harvard Kennedy School, among other distinguished experts and scholars.

The event will coincide with the release of a new book from The Hamilton Project titled, “Tackling the Tax Code: Efficient and Equitable Ways to Raise Revenue,” which offers a menu of policy proposals for raising revenue in a progressive and efficient manner.